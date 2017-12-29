Tanzania: 'Public Perception On Rich People Fuels Corruption'

THE public's perception of well off people regardless of their knowledge on how they have accumulated the wealth has contributed to the rise of corruption in the country over the years.

A Principal Investigator with the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Asseri Mandari, disclosed this during a training on anti-corruption to ward, religious leaders and service providers at Msongola Ward in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

"Community members should be very cautious with the people surrounding them, it includes knowing what they do for a living; People should learn to question how these people with too much wealth have acquired it and yet it does not match with what they are earning," said Mr Mandari.

He pointed out that the role of fighting corruption should not only be left to top officials but rather everyone's task. As for the Local Government Authorities (LGAs), Mr Mandari said they should learn to report and condemn all corruption and ethics violation cases that occur in their areas.

"Local government leaders can intensify the efforts by identifying services provided by their office whether they are free or paid for ... the charges should be clearly made known to the public," he noted.

The Director of Programmes at the Organisation for Community Development (OCODE), Mr Joseph Jackson, said the organisers of the training emphasised on the need for more awareness creation on corruption related matters.

He noted that the objective is to reach all wards which OCODE is carrying out its activities. The organisation has decided to provide the knowledge to the LGA's and religious leaders to which will be rolled out to the people.

Msongola Ward Executive Officer (WEO), Mr Enock Segesela, noted that it was the first time that the ward was receiving such training on corruption, citing that the knowledge obtained in the course has helped built the capacity to deal with such matters.

"We extend our appreciation to OCODE and PCCB for presenting us with the opportunity that has equipped us with knowledge on what is required of us as local government leaders," he said.