Ethiopia: Scholars Hail Leap Forward in TPLF's Recent Renewal

ADDIS ABABA - The recently held deep renewal conference of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) was full of extraordinary features that could transform its future activities, according to scholars.

According to the scholars the endeavor of the party members to hold individuals accountable for the identified problems is a promising step in tackling problems that hindered the party's leadership role.

The scholars who specialize in political science and history in Mekelle University and Axum University said they have placed a big hope of change in the fronts future leadership as the renewal was conducted with open, explicit dialogue.

According to Mehari Yohannes, Lecturer of political science and strategic studies at Mekelle University, the deep renewal and evaluation where fierce debates, criticisms and discussions were entertained was quite different from all such renewals that took place in the past. He expressed that previously, the party was focusing merely on identifying its weaknesses in general rather than holding individuals or groups accountable.

However, the recent one which lasted for almost 35 days was different from its precedents for it could go deep into exposing individuals thereby making them accountable by taking corrective measures. Not only that but various rearrangements were also made following that, Mehari added.

This is just to mention amid those factors which make the recent one different from the other similar evaluations and deep renewals that took place in the past recent times. Mehari expressed that it could be learnt from the party's statements officially released at various times that nearly 5 or 6 critical issues were raised, debated and discussed by the top leadership of the party.

The party itself had admitted that it was anti-democratic, its top leadership lacked strategic leadership and prioritized their own personal or group interests instead of focusing on the party's manifestos and the interest of the people they represented, Mehari noted.

He further added that the party has also figured out the formation of groupings among the members of the top leadership, failure to participate the youth and loose relationships with EPRDF member parties, among others as its major drawbacks.

These common problems of the party were reflected not only by scholars and political activists but also by the ordinary people at the grass root level in various ways like informal discussions, rumors and social media, he accentuated.

"The crux of all such deeds is in simple words to show that the party is committed to be deeply renewed and this is quite healthy for no healthy individual or group can counter argue on that. This was what we all Tigrayans have been looking forward to. And I have been, personally fighting for such changes." Mehari expressed delight on the proceedings and outcomes of the conference.

But Mehari has also expressed doubts and questions as to the freedom of the new leadership from the influence of the groupings.

Concerning participation of the youth he reiterated that like many scholarly youth of the state, Mehari said he was a member of the TPLF until he withdrew from his membership due to various reasons at different times. "If the party is really committed to embrace the educated youth, it should at the same time be ready to accommodate quite new ideas within the framework and basic principles