For the last one week, there was a dispute between the residents of Balad Hawa town in Gedo region and Kenyan armed forces. The dispute arose after the Kenyan government once again started the construction of the wall at the border between the two countries.

The issue has raised an outrage in the Somali community, politicians and leaders in the Federal government of Somalia.

Secretary-General of the parliamentary defence committee Mr Sadik Warfa told Radio Dalsan that the committee will sit down and address the issue today and also discuss on how to come up with a plan that addresses a long-term integration between communities who live at the two sides of the border.

Mr Warfa also congratulated the Balad Hawa residents on how they handled and addressed the issue, saying they portrayed patriotism.