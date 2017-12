Ten people were killed and five others injured in a terrorist attack on Mari Mina Church in Helwan district, south of Cairo, said spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed.

The wounded were moved to Nasser Hospital for Health Insurance, General Helwan Hospital and Military Production Hospital, Megahed said in a press release on Friday 29/12/2017.

Health Minister Ahmed Emad ordered the formation of an operations room to follow up the attack.

MENA