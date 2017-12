Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam on Friday condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in North Sinai that targeted an Armed Forces vehicle during a security crackdown, leaving one officer and five soldiers dead.

In a statement, Allam said that radical and terrorist groups used to kill people while "our soldiers are fighting terrorism and sacrificing their lives for the sake of the homeland".

He offered deep condolences to the families of the martyrs.

MENA