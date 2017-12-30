29 December 2017

Egypt: Perpetrator of Terrorist Attack On Hewlan Church Arrested

A perpetrator of a terrorist attack that targeted a church in Cairo's Helwan district was arrested on Friday 29/12/2017, an assistant interior minister said.

He was nabbed with a machine gun, five magazines, 150 bullets and a bomb in his possession, Major General Khaled Abdel Aal said.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said the armed attack left 10 people dead and five others injured.

Earlier in the day, a source told MENA that security forces thwarted a terrorist attack that targeted Mar Mina Church in Helwan, killing one of the attackers..

