30 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Says Two Kenyan Alshabab Members Wounded in Air Strikes in Somalia

The government of Kenya said that two of its citizens who joined Alshabab have been wounded in air strikes that were launched in Somalia by the American drones.

Mohamed Ahmed Farah and Abdullahi Wilif who earlier left Wajir County in northern Kenya are reported to be treated in Aws Qurun which is under the control of Alshabab.

In another incident, two members of the group were killed and four others injured after Kenyan warplanes carried out air strikes in Somalia.

American and Kenyan warplanes have recently been launching airstrikes on Alshabab bases in Somalia.

