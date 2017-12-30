Egypt: Interior Ministry - Policeman, 8 Civilians Killed in Helwan Church Attack

The Interior Ministry said on Friday 29/12/2017 that security forces wounded and arrested a gunman who attempted to detonate a bomb near Mar Mina Church in Helwan district in southern Cairo.

A gunfight erupted between the gunman and the forces in charge of securing the church, leaving a policeman and six civilians dead, the ministry said in a statement.

Four other people, including a policeman, were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, the ministry added. The attacker was wounded and arrested, it said.

Two other civilians were killed when the gunman fired at commercial shops before he approached the church, the ministry noted.

It added that the terrorist was involved in several terrorist attacks that killed a number of army and police personnel, as well as civilians.

MENA