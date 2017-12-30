30 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: UN Chief Deplores Helwan Church Attack

The United Nations' Secretary-General condemned Friday's attack outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo, a statement by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General read.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured," the spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today's horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice," he added.

