30 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: One Year After, Buhari Appoints Dead Senator As Board Chairman

By Abiodun Alade

Late Senator Francis Okpozo is not the only dead person President Muhammadu Buhari appointed onto governing boards of agencies and para state agencies on Friday, checks show.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a dead Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress, Francis Okpozo, as Board Chairman of the Nigerian Press Council.

The former deputy speaker of defunct Bendel State, Senator Francis Okpozo died in Benin City on December 26, 2016 after an illness.

Okpozo was the deputy speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and was also elected to the Senate on the Social Democratic Party platform.

Okpozo died at 81 at a private hospital in Benin City after being on admission at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for about three weeks.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, President Buhari condoled the government and people of Delta State on the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president's condolence was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of agencies and parastatals, under some ministries, and also the appointment of 'eminently qualified Nigerians' to fill the board positions, numbering 209 chairmen and 1,258 members.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha who made the announcement on Friday night said Mr President considered the approval for the constitution of the boards and the appointments, necessary, to provide a proper governance and oversight structure for government agencies and parastatals.

