30 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 3 Aipca Bishops Killed in Mwea Road Accident

By Correspondent

Embu — Three bishops were killed on Friday night when their vehicle collided head-on with another near Mwea, police said in the latest road accident in the country that has raised the death toll to more than 100 since the beginning of this month.

The Bishops from the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) were killed on the spot during the accident that occurred in Wamumu area on the Embu-Mwea road.

"Drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Karira Hospital," a police officer who attended to the victims said.

The deceased clerics were identified as Philip Kubai, Stanley Karuru and Moses M'Ntororu--all from Ntonyiri Diocese in Meru County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to families of the three clerics, and warned motorists to be cautious on the road.

