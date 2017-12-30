30 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Al Shabaab Attack Two Police Camps in Ijara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al Shabaab terrorists have set on fire two police camps in Ijara, in the latest attack from the Somalia-based militant group.

The attackers also destroyed the main communication equipment used in the town before speeding off with a police land cruiser which is yet to be recovered.

A senior police officer briefed on the matter has told Capital News beat that no casualty was reported in the attack that occurred at 2 am.

Heavy security deployments have been deployed to hunt the terrorists thought to have escaped to Boni forest or to the neighbouring Somalia.

"We have officers tracking them with the help of the military because we need to get the police vehicle back," the officer speaking on condition of anonymity said.

The attackers also broke into shops in the town and stole several items.

Kenya

Google Internet Balloon Crashes

A Google high altitude balloon meant to provide high speed internet in Kenya crashed at Nthambiro in Meru Friday night… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.