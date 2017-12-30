Kenya: Al Shabaab Attack Two Police Camps in Ijara

Al Shabaab terrorists have set on fire two police camps in Ijara, in the latest attack from the Somalia-based militant group.

The attackers also destroyed the main communication equipment used in the town before speeding off with a police land cruiser which is yet to be recovered.

A senior police officer briefed on the matter has told Capital News beat that no casualty was reported in the attack that occurred at 2 am.

Heavy security deployments have been deployed to hunt the terrorists thought to have escaped to Boni forest or to the neighbouring Somalia.

"We have officers tracking them with the help of the military because we need to get the police vehicle back," the officer speaking on condition of anonymity said.

The attackers also broke into shops in the town and stole several items.