29 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Government Orders TV, Radio Stations to Broadcast Museveni's New Year Message Live

By Godfrey Lugaaju

All radio and television stations in Uganda have been forced to adjust their Sunday programming following a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to broadcast President Museveni's New Year message live.

In his letter to all broadcasters in Uganda dated December 28, UCC executive Godfrey Mutabazi says they will be required to allocate Mr Museveni two hours to deliver his New Year message to Ugandans.

"Reference is made to our letter dated 22nd December 2017 under reference Number UCC/OED/02/17, on the above subject [live transmission of presidential New Year's message]. The Commission hereby notifies you of the changes made in the time for the live broadcast of His Excellency, the President's New Year's message on 31st December 2017. The President's New Year's Message has now been scheduled to be broadcast between 1900 hours to 2100 on the 31st December 2017," reads a letter signed by Mr Mutabazi.

After receiving the letter, Capital FM Uganda was among the first broadcasters to tell their listeners about the planned change in their Sunday programming.

"Dear listeners, our usual programming will change on the 31st of December 2017 between the hours of 7PM - 9PM in order to relay the President's New Year's message as instructed by UCC," read a message on their social media platforms.

"We cannot say no to the directive," said Bishop David Kiganda, the proprietor of Kingdom FM and KTV.

