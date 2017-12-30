29 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lawyer Asks Court to Halt Signing of Age Limit Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ephraim Kasozi

Kampala — The lawyer challenging the process through which Parliament passed the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill to remove the presidential age limit, has petitioned Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to set the date for the expeditious hearing of his petition.

"The purpose of this letter is to request for a hearing date of the applications so that the right to be heard in the petition is protected and the irreparable damage averted," reads the letter by Mr Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka.

The letter was sent to the Constitutional Court and Deputy Chief Justice on December 27 and received on the same day. Mr Mabirizi is seeking interim orders to restrain the Speaker of Parliament, her deputy, the clerk to Parliament and their officials from presenting the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 2 of 2017 to the President for assent.

He is also seeking orders against the Attorney General (AG) and his agents from publishing the Bill in the national gazette until his petition has been disposed of.

In his affidavit, Mr Mabirizi accuses the AG of ignoring his written advice not to continue with other processes of the Bill "purportedly passed by Parliament" on December 20.

He says the processes referred to include ending the Bill for presidential assent, publishing the Bill in the national gazette and referring Article 105 (1) for a referendum.

Mr Mabirizi filed a constitutional petition last week against the AG, accusing Parliament of flouting the law and provisions of the Constitution during the debating and passing of the Bill.

In the main petition, Mr Mabirizi contends that the actions of Parliament to table a Private Member's Bill when the Leader of the Opposition, the Opposition Chief Whip and other opposition MPs were not in Parliament was in contravention of the Constitution.

The AG was given 15 days to respond to the petition. Thereafter the court will proceed to hear and determine the petition.

What the law says

The Constitution does not prescribe the timeframe within which a constitutional petition must be heard and disposed of. It only provides for expeditious disposal of the petition. Therefore, the President can proceed to sign the Bill into law unless the Constitutional Court issues interim orders stopping him.

Uganda

Inside Story of Free Yellow Fever Drugs

The yellow fever vaccination card has become the second most important document after the passport for travellers in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.