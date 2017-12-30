Nigeria: Boko Haram - Saraki Lauds U.S. Over Sale of Fighter Jets to Nigeria

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended the United States government for its support on Nigeria's bid to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east zone through the approval of the sale of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force.

Saraki was responding to Wednesday announcement by the Nigeria Air Force that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington had presented Letters of Offer and Acceptance which represents the official American government's offer to sell defence articles and services to Nigeria during a visit to Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sidique Abubakar.

The President of the Senate said the development was a positive indication that the Americans are genuinely desirous of helping to enthrone peace in Nigeria and ending the insurgency in the North-eastern part of the country.

While promising that the Senate would support the plan by the Buhari Adminstration to purchase high powered security equipment in order to strengthen the armed forces, Saraki recalled that on August 28 when he received an eight-man US Congressional delegation headed by Senator Christopher Coons of Delaware, the issue of the need to lift embargo on sale of weapons to Nigeria by the United States was a major point of discussion.

"My gratitude and that of my colleagues goes to Senator Coons and other members of his delegation for giving Congressional backing to this arms sales arrangement. They have kept their words and back it up with action. During that visit, they promised they would help to ensure the arms sales embargo against Nigeria was lifted.