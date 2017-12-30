29 December 2017

Liberia: White House Congratulates Weah On His Victory

By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The White House through the Press Secretary has extended congratulatory message to President-elect George Weah on his victory.

The National Elections Commission declared Weah winner of the presidential election on Friday, 29 December 2017.

He attained 732,185 votes representing 61.5 % while his contender, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai got 457,579 which accounts for 38.5 of valid votes cast.

Vice President Boakai has conceded defeat and congratulated Weah, with a promise to contribute in whatever capacity is needed to move Liberia forward.

In a White House statement, the Press Secretary acknowledged that this would be Liberia's first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in more than four decades.

According to the White House, this represents a major milestone for Liberia's democracy.

"We also recognize the important role Liberia's Supreme Court, political parties, security forces, and civil society organizations played in holding a peaceful and transparent contest, and we welcome the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the conduct of the election," the statement noted.

The U.S. Government also extended appreciation to Vice President Joseph Boakai for "his positive campaign and years of honorable service to Liberia."

According to the White House Press Secretary, the U.S Government remains deeply committed to her longstanding relationship with Liberians and its people.

"We will continue to support the success of this historic democratic transition and the peace and prosperity of Liberia," the statement noted.

