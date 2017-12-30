Zimbabwe: Vice Presidents Assigned Roles

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday assigned Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) to administer the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

Gen Chiwenga's counterpart Vice President Kembo Mohadi would be in charge of the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio. The assignments are with immediate effect. Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr Justin Mupamhanga made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

"In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe may assign functions to Vice Presidents to assist him or her in the discharge of his or her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry or Department or Act of Parliament," he said.

"Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, has duly assigned Honourable Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga to administer the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs. Honourable Vice President Kembo Campbell Dugishi Mohadi will administer the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio."

Vice Presidents Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) and Mohadi were sworn-in on Thursday, with President Mnangagwa saying their main task was to produce tangible results by overseeing the performances of ministers.

President Mnangagwa has already set the tone for his Government, by indicating that it is no longer business as usual, as there is need to quickly deliver results that would change the economic fortunes of the country.

Speaking after their swearing-in, Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Mohadi said they were ready to work hard and help President Mnangagwa realise his vision of an economic turnaround for the benefit of the people.

They took their oaths of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba at a colourful ceremony attended by their families at State House. Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Mohadi are also the Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries of the ruling party, Zanu-PF.