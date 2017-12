Chad — At least 12 Sudanese nationals were killed and 17 others are missing after an attack on Monday by Chadian militants on a gold mine in Chad's Chré district on the country's border with Libya.

Witnesses said a Chadian paramilitary group in 10 vehicles attacked the Sudanese, who work in the region's gold mines. They report that 12 people were killed outright and 17 and others are missing.

Witnesses said that the wounded were taken to Libya for treatment.