Mozambique: Muiuane Admitted Killing Valentina Guebuza, Say Police Witnesses

Maputo — Policemen testified on Thursday to the Maputo City Court that businessman Zofimo Muiuane admitted he had murdered his wife, Valentina Guebuza, daughter of former President Armando Guebuza, as he was being taken away from the scene of the crime.

Ernesto Mabucane, head of the patrol car that went to the house of the couple after the shooting, told the court that Muiuane had said “take me away from here, because I did this”. He made this confession in the grounds of the Heart Institute (ICOR), the hospital unit where the dying Valentina was taken in a futile effort to revive her.

Inside the patrol car, on the journey to a nearby police station, Muiuane added “I shot her because I was tired”.

The three other policemen in the car, Alcidio Sumbane, Armando Tivane and Nazare Chirene, all confirmed Mabucane's account of Muiuane's words. They thus contradicted the claim made by Muiuane on the first day of the trial that he had made no confession while he was being driven to the police station.

Muiuane's version of events is that Valentina threatened him with a pistol, and he attempted to disarm her. In the ensuing hand to hand struggle, he claimed, she pulled the trigger and accidentally shot herself. Forensic doctors and ballistics experts called to give evidence regarded this as impossible. The ballistic evidence indicated that the pistol was fired, not at point blank range, but at a distance of around three metres from the victim.