29 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Muiuane Admitted Killing Valentina Guebuza, Say Police Witnesses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Policemen testified on Thursday to the Maputo City Court that businessman Zofimo Muiuane admitted he had murdered his wife, Valentina Guebuza, daughter of former President Armando Guebuza, as he was being taken away from the scene of the crime.

Ernesto Mabucane, head of the patrol car that went to the house of the couple after the shooting, told the court that Muiuane had said “take me away from here, because I did this”. He made this confession in the grounds of the Heart Institute (ICOR), the hospital unit where the dying Valentina was taken in a futile effort to revive her.

Inside the patrol car, on the journey to a nearby police station, Muiuane added “I shot her because I was tired”.

The three other policemen in the car, Alcidio Sumbane, Armando Tivane and Nazare Chirene, all confirmed Mabucane's account of Muiuane's words. They thus contradicted the claim made by Muiuane on the first day of the trial that he had made no confession while he was being driven to the police station.

Muiuane's version of events is that Valentina threatened him with a pistol, and he attempted to disarm her. In the ensuing hand to hand struggle, he claimed, she pulled the trigger and accidentally shot herself. Forensic doctors and ballistics experts called to give evidence regarded this as impossible. The ballistic evidence indicated that the pistol was fired, not at point blank range, but at a distance of around three metres from the victim.

Mozambique

Valentina Guebuza Murder - Prosecution Calls for Maximum Sentence

The prosecution has called on the Maputo City Court to sentence businessman Zofimo Muiuane to the maximum prison term… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.