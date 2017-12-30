Somalia: Militants Target Local Admin Office in Mogadishu With Grenade Attack

Suspected Militants on Friday night targeted a local administration office in Mogadishu city, lobbing grenades at it and no casualties reported.

Sources tell Radio Shabelle two grenades hurled at the compound located in Taleeh neighborhood in Mogadishu's Hodon district.

The assailants thought to be Al Shabaab members escaped the scene immediately after the attack before the arrival of Police authorities who launched an investigation and a manhunt. No arrest was made.

The situation has returned to normalcy in the area on Saturday morning following the grenade attack.

Mogadishu has been hit by attacks and assassinations in recent months amidst tight security measures by the Somali Federal government forces.