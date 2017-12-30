30 December 2017

South Africa: Richard E. Grant Mugged While On Holiday in Cape Town

Internationally acclaimed actor Richard E Grant was apparently mugged in Cape Town while in South Africa on holiday.

The movie icon has a long history with South Africa, having studied English and drama at the University of Cape Town before moving to London in 1982.

Grant tweeted on Friday that he had been mugged while drawing cash from an ATM.

"Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr" he tweeted.

Grant, whose real name Richard Grant Esterhuysen, was born in Mbabane, Swaziland, where his father, Henrik Esterhuysen, was head of education for the British government administration.

He appeared to be on holiday with his daughter and mother.

Merry Christmas! Three generations - daughter, dad/son, mum/grandmother pic.twitter.com/hS57KzkzXD -- Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 25, 2017

Yesterday was apparently his last day in Cape Town.

Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life's bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x

-- Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

Grant's first film role was the perpetually inebriated title character in Withnail and I , and he has held roles in numerous television and movies since, including Henry & June, L.A. Story, The Player, The Age of Innocence, The Portrait of a Lady, Spice World, Gosford Park, Bright Young Things, and Penelope, to name but a few.

In 2016 he joined the HBO series Game of Thrones in Season 6 as Izembaro, and most recently starred as the main antagonist in Logan.

