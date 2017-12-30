Somalia: Government Security Officers Search Senator Abdi Qebdid's Mogadishu Home

Reports reaching Radio Dalsan say that government security officers went into the home of Senator Abdi Qeybdid in Mogadishu and are continuing with their search operation.

According to the reports, the Senator was not in his house that is located in Seybiyano.

Mr Abdi Qeybdid is the chairman of the joint constitutional committee from both houses

So far, the government security agencies have not issued any statement about the incident. The Somali constitution states that a Senator or an MP cannot be searched or arrested until the immunity he/she enjoys is withdrawn.

The security forces have closed the roads to and from the Senator's residence and did not face any resistance in entering into it.

We will communicate more updates up on this once we receive them.