Ethiopia: Elevated Commitment to Alleviate Challenges, Scale Up Gains

editorial

Over the last 25 years, Ethiopia managed to pull itself out of the abject poverty that smeared its image for decades due to the pro-poor Agricultural Development Led Industrialization economic policy and the commitment of the leadership in mobilizing and ensuring the public participation.

The gains registered so far mainly focused on addressing the burning needs of the Ethiopian population that is alleviating poverty, ascertaining sustainable development and ensuring fair distribution of social services.

In addition to health, education and road infrastructure service, many citizens have benefited from other services like electricity, potable water and telecommunication.

The government has to work a lot to further extend the services throughout the nation. However, the progress is a good step forward comparing to the country's deteriorated situations pre 1991. It is believed that the nation has done its level best with its meager resources.

In addition to the aforementioned instances, it is also important to raise the achievements in creating the inquisitive society that never tolerate any subjugation, anti democracy and malpractices. Through the periodic elections, civic and ethical education and sensitization efforts, the people are at least able to exercising their rights of electing their constituents, holding them accountable and requesting the respect of their rights.

The government has also designed an ambitious plan to transform the country's entire economy and realize its much anticipated Renaissance. An integral part of the development in the country was the peace and stability that prevailed throughout the nation for more than two decades. This has played a meaningful role in encouraging the people, the government, local and foreign investors to feel secure and do their business that contributed to the overall advancement of the nation.

When talking about the effective policy and implementation that brought about the country's growth and the peaceful environment that prevailed in the country, the role of the leadership should not be forgotten. It is mandatory to acknowledge the commitment of the leadership that paid the sacrifice to bring about these progresses.

But during the last couple of years Ethiopia has passed through a series of unprecedented level of political upheaval. Though some of the violence and destructive acts that existed in various parts of the country are not the right way, the quest of the people reflected through the movements are legitimate and logical development. Viewed from optimistic perspective, the movements are requests from the public for more robust and meaningful response of the government to their needs. People need quick and relevant response to their needs of good governance.

As the famous scientist Albert Einstein put it, "It is difficult to solve a problem with the same level of thinking that created it". Hence, it is important to deeply look in to the problems that the people faced in the past and come up with a better level of readiness to address them.

As the people have changed over the years, the leadership also needs to scale up their commitment and performance so as to properly respond to the ever growing needs or demands. Accordingly, the government had carried out a deep renewal movement at various administrative hierarchies as part of the efforts to cement the journey to ensure the country's renaissance.

That is why the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) is currently undertaking an in depth reform and a lengthy evaluative conference. Now, there is need from the entire Ethiopian population to back the elevated commitment of the ruling party to overcome the prevailing challenges and scaling up the good practices registered so far so as to cement the unison of the people and realize its renaissance.