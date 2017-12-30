Somalia: Somali Troops Storm the House of Senator Abdi Qeybdid in Mogadishu

Somali government forces have stormed the residence of Abdi Hassan Awale known as (Abdi Qeybdid) in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Sources said the house of Abdi Qeybdid, who is a member of Somalia's Upper House chamber of Parliament is currently under siege and an investigation is underway.

There were no immediate comments from the government over why the troops entered the Senator's house. The reason behind the attack remains unclear.

This comes weeks after the NISA forces attacked Abdirahman Abdishkur, former Minister's residence in the capital and subsequently arrested him.