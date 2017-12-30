30 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Govt Drops Harsh Penalty From Media Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan R. Mugisha

One of the three Articles that criminalise defamation has been dropped from a draft Penal Code that has been presented before the Rwandan parliament.

Before its presentation to the Lower House, the Bill in Article 169 recommended for imprisonment of three years for defamation and a fine of up to Rwf5 million -- a sharp rise from the six-month jail term prescribed in the current law.

The harsh penalty had been proposed by the Law Reform Commission and the Ministry of Justice, which oversaw revision of the Penal Code before it was presented to the Parliamentary Committee on Political and Gender Affairs for discussion.

The committee's chairperson, Alfred Rwasa Kayiranga, said that they agreed to drop the defamation Article from the draft, but it does not mean that journalists will go unpunished if found guilty of defamation.

"Defamation will not be a penal offence but it will be followed and investigated as a civil offence. It does not mean that we have ignored the history of our country, but we see that it is in the best interest of our country to make it a civil offense," he told parliament Thursday.

Minister for Justice Johnston Busingye wrote on Twitter: "Defamation is still a criminal offence under the 2012 Penal Code. It has been dropped from the penal code Bill, now under consideration by parliament. It will cease being a criminal offence once the new law is passed by parliament and enacted into law as is."

However, two other contentious Articles on defamation were retained in the Bill and could be passed by parliament in the coming days.

Article 232 of the Bill says that insults or defamation against the president will attract a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rwf7 million ($8190).

Article 152 also criminalises defamation of religious ceremonies with a term of imprisonment of up to three months.

Rwanda

Rwanda Bans Livestock, Fruit Imports From South Africa Over Viral Disease

Rwanda has banned importation of meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruits from South Africa over listeriosis viral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.