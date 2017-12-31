Zimbabwe: Yemi Alade, Jah Prayzah 'Romance' Lives Past Nziyo Yerudo

Photo: Jah Prayzah

Yemi Alade and Jah Prayzah

Nigerian Afro-pop queen, Yemi Alade cannot seem to get over local superstar Jah Prayzah after she recently posted a picture of the two posing for a picture together.

The two worked on mega-hit Nziyo Yerudo, which was released over two months ago as part of the dreadlocked musician's Kutonga Kwaro album, released over two months ago.

"WEST MEETS SOUTH #NOWHEREBELIKEAFRICA @jahprayzah #AFRICA #BLACKMAGIC #NIGERIA #ZIMBABWE," Alade captioned the image, which she shared on all her social media accounts on Friday.

"Thank you @yemialadee, really appreciate it #AFRICA," was Jah Prayzah's response on microblogging site twitter.

It appears both of them may have enjoyed each other's company during the making of their smash hit duet, in which they naturally blended, because Jah Prayzah also posted a picture of them last week on Instagram.

"Anonzi (her name is) @yemialade yo ho oh oh ho oh oh," was the caption.

With the musical romance still burning hot many moons after the collaboration, perhaps it is a cue for music promoters to bring Alade into the country for a debut performance and probably a sterling live showcase of the track.

According to the Africa Facts Zone website, Alade is not just another female artiste but the first to win the MTV Africa Music Awards in the Best Female category twice.

She sold out Le Trianon venue in Paris and headlined the 2016 Uganda Entertainment Awards in addition to having a costume displayed in the Grammy museum.

Alade reportedly gained prominence after winning on the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single Johnny, which has been the most watched video in Nigeria to date.