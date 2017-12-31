Kenya: Horror Accident On Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Claims 30 Lives

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus. The truck was heading to Eldoret.

Seventeen other people were seriously injured in the crash which occurred at around 3.30am Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome said the speeding bus which was travelling from Busia was being driven on the wrong lane when it collided with the truck head on.

The injured people have been rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Rescue operations are still going on at the scene.