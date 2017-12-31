30 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Trump Under Fire for Blaming AIDS On Nigerians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: White House Video
United States President Donald Trump addresses African leaders
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — UNITED States President, Donald Trump, has come under criticism for alleging Nigerians were to blame for the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in his country.

The controversial politician who came to power in 2016 has been quoted as saying 40 000 Nigerian nationals, alongside an almost equal number of Haitians had come to the US and spread the ailment.

Francis John, Hope for Africa executive director, demanded that Trump provided verifiable facts and figures to back his statement.

"Otherwise, it may be correct to diffuse his statements as follows... did he rush and sleep with a Nigerian woman and contracted AIDS to prove 40 000 had come from Nigeria with AIDS?" John questioned.

The human rights advocate was speaking with CAJ News from Kansas City, Missouri in the US. More than 1 million people in the US are living with HIV.

John pointed out it was not the first time Trump has stereotyped Nigerians and Africans.

In 2015, he was quoted as basting Africans as "very lazy and good at sex and theft."

"Whatever comes out of his lips regarding blacks and Nigerians will be intercepted proactively, with immediate response, until otherwise President Trump lets go of Nigerians," John said.

John criticised the silence by the Nigerian embassies overseas each time such utterances were made.

"Once beaten twice shy. It is time Nigerians overseas to join forces, identify ourselves, collectively reinvent our unity, imbibe speaking up to any uncategorical proclamations because no embassy will speak for us," he urged.

The White House has denied Trump made the statements about Nigerians and AIDS.

Nigeria

Scores Killed in Boko Haram Attacks in Borno, Yobe

Scores of civilians and Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed yesterday during different attacks in Borno and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.