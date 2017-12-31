Tanzania: Could You Spend a Day Without Your Smart Phone?

MOBILE phones are taking valuable time and replacing social settings

THE wait at Marrybrown restaurant was 25 minutes. My friends were stuck in a serious traffic jam so I had to wait longer. When I looked around, smart phones were everywhere.

Okay, I admit. I don't get out as much as I should, but I was shocked by the number of people with smart phones. I mean, not just the teenagers, the number ranged from primary school children to middle aged men and women, all chatting away.

I could not help but wonder, aren't restaurants places where people go to eat and talk to each other? To let someone else do the cooking so they can relax and communicate with each other over a good meal? Once my friends arrived, we sat on a table across from a family of five who were nicely dressed, looked successful with their three children, but the table was quiet, not a single word was spoken.

The only sound coming from that particular table was the sound of key pads and scrolling of bright screens, all of them looked unhappy. While I was still trying to make sense of the serious looking family, in walked another family of four, they made their way to the table on our left.

As soon as they were settled on their seats, out came the iPhones, down went their eyes, mouths were closed, and then silence took over, just as silently another family of three chose to stare at their smartphones while standing.

I took time to count the people who were busy with their gadgets, and my quick evaluation identified 18 customers, all staring at their phones as if their lives depended on it. My eye saw someone at the far end of the restaurant who was doing something different.

Funny enough, he was busy reading a newspaper! I was tempted to go over and congratulate him for standing out, but I was soon disappointed when a minute later he placed the paper on the table and fished out his smartphone!

Before I forget, the food was great. It helped to veer my mind from the electronic fanatics surrounding me, but once I was done eating, my eyes once again hovered over other tables, and that is when I noticed a table occupied by college students... .. you guessed right, they were silently doing things on their phones.

I sadly told myself that with the advent of mobile phones and smartphones, the real meaning of going out with friends to have a good time is wiped out, to be replaced by zombie like people who prefer chatting on their phones rather than have a real conversation.

I could not help but admit that if you are emotionally attached to your smart phone and rely on it every waking minute, it may be harming your relationship. According to Antony Kidman, the author of the book 'Staying Sane in the Fast Lane', technology obsession is radically changing relationships and severely affecting mental health.

Smartphones, iPads and other electronic devices are directly responsible for both the rise of anxiety and depression and a rapid breakdown in family relations. Kidman further says that technology is pushing family members apart into their own individual techno-cocoons, leading families into living very separate lives. Consider your own situation.

How easy is it to come home after work and instead of giving your spouse some attention or playing with the children, you instead check the news? Do you feel lost, hungry, scared or insecure when you don't have a fully charged smart phone on your person?

Maybe it does only take you 30 seconds to respond to a text message, but do you really have to keep checking your phone every five minutes? And when you stop a conversation to answer every beep of an incoming message, even if it only takes 10 seconds, you have already lost the moment.

How about giving your family as much time as you give your phone? The accumulation of those 30 seconds is not just measured in hours or even whole months, but in pages and chapters out of your family's lives. Smart devices might be some of the greatest inventions of all time.

They allow instant access to information. If used correctly, they can help with scheduling, time management and many other things. They can even connect you to people who you would never be able to communicate with in person because of distance.

But sadly, these little smart devices that can make our lives so much easier and so much more stimulated can also become the most perfect little destroyers of real human flesh and blood. Don't be one of those people who wake up at the end of their life and realize they have missed the best and most important parts of it; take the time now to reconnect in a real, personal way with your family before it is too late.

It is the smartest move you will ever make. Many people will recognise the feeling of anxiety when the pocket feels strangely light but the difference here is that the phone becomes the focus of other problems and anxieties.

A South Korean study also found that people who used their smart phones for social media purposes were more likely to get addicted. Nomophobia is the fear of being out of mobile phone contact. With the changes of technologies, new challenges are coming up on a daily basis. New kinds of phobias have emerged, the so-called techno-phobias.

Since the first mobile phone in the market in 1983, it has become one of the mainstreams in the majority of societies. Nomophobia occurs in situations when an individual experiences anxiety which is due to the fear of not having access to a mobile phone.

Anxiety is provoked by several reasons, such as the loss of a mobile phone, loss of reception, and a dead mobile phone battery. Some clinical characteristics of nomophobia include using the device impulsively, or as protection, sometimes from social communication, or as a transitional object, having one or more devices with access to internet, always carrying a charger, and experiencing feelings of anxiety when thinking about losing the mobile.