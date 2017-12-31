30 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe VP Mphoko 'Demands Exit Package' - Report

Photo: The Herald
Phelekezela Mphoko.

Zimbabwe's former deputy president Phelekezela Mphoko has reportedly demanded an exit package after being fired from both government and the ruling Zanu-PF in November.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mphoko would be represented by opposition leader and lawyer Welshman Ncube in the matter.

Ncube confirmed the development but was unable to give more details, the report said.

Mphoko lost his job after the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over following the resignation of ex-president Robert Mugabe last month after a 37-year rule.

The former vice president was the second deputy appointed in 2014 by Mugabe, along with current president Mnangagwa.

Mugabe's exit package

Mphoko had flown to Japan on official business the day before the army took over the country in an operation that culminated in Mugabe's ouster.

He eventually returned home early this month after a brief stay in Botswana.

Mphoko's demand came a few days after Mnangagwa officially gazetted Mugabe's exit package.

First class air travel on four foreign trips per year; private houses and a veritable army of aides and domestic staff - these were some of the benefits Mugabe would enjoy.

According to a constitutional expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Mphoko was likely going to receive all his benefits.

Madhuku said section 102 of the constitution stated that a person who had ceased to be president or vice president was entitled to a pension equivalent to a sitting president or vice president.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

