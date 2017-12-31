30 December 2017

Kenya: Wanyama's Imminent Return From Injury Excites His Fans

Photo: Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama
By David Kwalimwa

Victor Wanyama's English club Tottenham Hotspur has excited a chunk of his loyal fans on social media by announcing that the player is on the verge of making a return to competitive action.

Through a tweet, Spurs confirmed that Wanyama, who has been nursing a knee injury since August, has now been given an all clear by the medical team to resume training with his team mates.

This particular tweet was uploaded alongside photos of the bubbly Harambee Stars skipper vying for the ball alongside his teammates and flying in tackles in his trademark style.

Wanyama is, thus, expected to be selected by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino in the 18-man squad that will face Swansea on Tuesday.

Wanyama's return is also a welcome relief to Stars coach Paul Put, with the Belgian now readying himself to help Kenya qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

Kenya

