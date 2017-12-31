Nigeria: Breaking - Gunem Kidnap Taraba Assembly Member

Jalingo — Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum.

Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday at about 8 45pm in his house in Takum.

Takum is the home town of Darius Ishaku, the executive governor of Taraba state.

An eye witness who spoke to Vanguard on phone said the gun men stormed the resident of Barr. Ibi on Motor Cycle.

The eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers were six in number

He further narrated that the kidnappers came at the time the member was hosting some politicians who came to the house to felicitate with him on the ongoing festive period.