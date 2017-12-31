31 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Breaking - Gunem Kidnap Taraba Assembly Member

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Mkom

Jalingo — Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum.

Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday at about 8 45pm in his house in Takum.

Takum is the home town of Darius Ishaku, the executive governor of Taraba state.

An eye witness who spoke to Vanguard on phone said the gun men stormed the resident of Barr. Ibi on Motor Cycle.

The eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers were six in number

He further narrated that the kidnappers came at the time the member was hosting some politicians who came to the house to felicitate with him on the ongoing festive period.

Nigeria

Scores Killed in Boko Haram Attacks in Borno, Yobe

Scores of civilians and Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed yesterday during different attacks in Borno and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.