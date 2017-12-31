Nigeria: Super Eagles Have Capable Young Stars, Says Dosu

Following reports on Anderlecht's official website that Henry Onyekuru would need surgery on his right knee, former International, Joseph Dosu, has described the development as unfortunate.

Onyekuru has been one of the young stars that the nation was looking up to replicate his impressive European football form for the Super Eagles in Russia. The hope looks shattered, as Onyekuru's chance of playing at the World Cup looks slim with the latest reports.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Dosu said the injury was devastating, adding that the injury was one of those things that happen when least expected."I think it is most unfortunate that he had a knee injury at a time close to the World Cup. Onyekuru is one of the upcoming players, who fought their ways from nowhere and became somebody to be reckoned with both at his club and in his country.

"He is a young man striving to survive and succeed in the game of football and I believe he has done so well for himself. While Nigerians were enjoying and celebrating that there is a young chap who can go to the World Cup and do one or two things for the Super Eagles, then the injury struck from nowhere," he said.

The former Eagles' goalkeeper, however, believes that all hope is not lost as he can still recover fully on time before the start of the Mundial."Let's just put our fingers crossed because I still believe that anything can happen if he can recover well after surgery. Onyekuru still has a chance of making it to the World Cup but it will be unfortunate if he does not make it. But it will be good for him if he is going to be there.

"Aside from him, there are other young players, who can take over his position if eventually he fails to make it. Since he is still young, there are other opportunities for him, as he can still represent the country in other competitions. I have only met Onyekuru twice, but not one on one, and my impression about him was that he is disciplined and respectful," he stated.