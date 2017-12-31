31 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kano Explains Delay in Payment of December Salaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adebola Ajayi

Kano State Head of Civil Service, Mohammad Auwal Na'iya, yesterday, attributed the delay in the payment of December salaries to technical challenges, debunking the insinuation that the government is bankrupt.

He also blamed some workers for inconsistencies between their account and Bank Verification Numbers.Na'iya's reaction followed agitation by some workers who are yet to receive the month's salary.

Besides those lamenting the delay, some workers were underpaid.Addressing journalists, Na'iya, who admitted the complication in the payment system, said the situation was unintended, promising it would be resolved.

Nigeria

Scores Killed in Boko Haram Attacks in Borno, Yobe

Scores of civilians and Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed yesterday during different attacks in Borno and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.