Nigeria: Chibok Girls Still in My Mind - Buhari

Maiduguri — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the thought of the remaining 113 Chibok girls still occupies his mind.

President Buhari made the declaration in a message to residents of Chibok.

He noted that the scenario surrounding the abduction of the girls was regrettable, stressing that he was not comfortable with unfolding events.

Represented by Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Borno South, Buhari explained that Federal Government had unveiled new strategies to ensure the release of the remaining kidnapped girls.

The President urged parents of the affected girls and the entire Chibok community to exercise patience as all possible measures were being put in place to wipe out their pains.

In an interview with newsmen, Chairman of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents' Movement for Rescue, Malam Yakubu Nkeki, expressed delight over the renewed assurance by the president to secure the freedom of the remaining kidnapped girls.