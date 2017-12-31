31 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Chibok Girls Still in My Mind - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the thought of the remaining 113 Chibok girls still occupies his mind.

President Buhari made the declaration in a message to residents of Chibok.

He noted that the scenario surrounding the abduction of the girls was regrettable, stressing that he was not comfortable with unfolding events.

Represented by Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Borno South, Buhari explained that Federal Government had unveiled new strategies to ensure the release of the remaining kidnapped girls.

The President urged parents of the affected girls and the entire Chibok community to exercise patience as all possible measures were being put in place to wipe out their pains.

In an interview with newsmen, Chairman of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents' Movement for Rescue, Malam Yakubu Nkeki, expressed delight over the renewed assurance by the president to secure the freedom of the remaining kidnapped girls.

Nigeria

Scores Killed in Boko Haram Attacks in Borno, Yobe

Scores of civilians and Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed yesterday during different attacks in Borno and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.