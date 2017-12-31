31 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nusoj Calls for the Immediate Release of TV Journalist Arrested in Jowhar

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) condemns in the strongest terms possible the arrest of a Somali journalist in the town of Jowhar, the Headquarters of Hirshabelle State, 90 km North of the Somali capital Mogadishu, on Thursday afternoon, December 28, 2017, by the police.

Abdishakur Abdullahi Ahmed known as Shaashaa who is the Director of City FM a local FM is now is being held in a police station in Jowhar where officials say the journalist is being interrogated a false report he recently did.

Middle Shabelle regional administration which NUSOJ contacted to clarify the issue of journalist detention said they said that Abdishakur is being accused false reports he has been releasing nowadays and will be brought to justice soon.

Abdishakur Shaashaa is also the reporter of RTN TV a Nairobi based TV and was working in Jowhar in the last two years. Journalist Abdishakur Shaashaa is an active member of National Union of Somali Journalist Union (NUSOJ) and the role he had last NUSOJ General Assembly in Mogadishu in May 2016 was praised.

"We condemn in the strongest terms possible and call for the for his unconditional release." Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, Secretary-General of the National Union of Somali Journalists said, "We call upon the administration to respect the media freedoms and freedom of expression which is currently under threat and without which democratic societies can not develop."

This is not the first time that Abdishakur Shaashaa is arrested in Jowhar, in July 2016 he was arrested after interviewing IDPs who accused local authority of misappropriating aid food.

Director of RTN TV in Mogadishu Ahmed Abdi Haadi told NUSOJ that they are very sorry to hear the arrest of their correspondent in Jowhar and appealed the administration to release him without condition.

Somalia

Two Killed, Several Wounded in Mogadishu Attack

At least two people, including a Somali soldier, were killed Sunday after a roadside bomb has ripped through a military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.