At least two people, including a Somali soldier, were killed Sunday after a roadside bomb has ripped through a military convoy in Mogadishu.

A witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle on the phone said the blast which took place near the Ministry of Defense was targeted army convoy ferrying AMISOM forces.

Somali government troops have arrived at the scene following the blast and carried out a manhunt mission, but no arrest was reported.

Al Shabaab has claimed credit for the bombing, saying it killed five AU soldiers.