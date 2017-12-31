31 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Killed, Over 30 Homes Damaged in Heavy Joburg Storms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Robert Mulaudzi/Twitter
Storm damage

Two people died following an accident caused by heavy storms in Johannesburg, the City's emergency services said on Sunday.

In Lenasia "two or three trees fell on a bakkie", said Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Two men, in their twenties, were found dead in the vehicle.

It took two hours to extricate their bodies following the incident on Saturday around 18:00, which took place near the military base in the area.

On Sunday, Radebe said the EMS was assessing houses that were damaged in the heavy storms from Saturday.

So far, between 30 and 40 houses in the Protea Glen and Braam Fisher areas in Soweto were found to have been affected.

In Lenasia, three people were treated for shock after parts of a roof collapsed at the Trade Route Mall. Radebe said that some carports in the area had also been damaged.

No further injuries were reported across Johannesburg yet, she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

ED SA Flight Saga Deepens

Transport minister Jorum Gumbo has come out guns blazing against Fly Africa after the airline queried his statements… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.