South Africa: 2 Killed, Over 30 Homes Damaged in Heavy Joburg Storms

Two people died following an accident caused by heavy storms in Johannesburg, the City's emergency services said on Sunday.

In Lenasia "two or three trees fell on a bakkie", said Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Two men, in their twenties, were found dead in the vehicle.

It took two hours to extricate their bodies following the incident on Saturday around 18:00, which took place near the military base in the area.

On Sunday, Radebe said the EMS was assessing houses that were damaged in the heavy storms from Saturday.

So far, between 30 and 40 houses in the Protea Glen and Braam Fisher areas in Soweto were found to have been affected.

In Lenasia, three people were treated for shock after parts of a roof collapsed at the Trade Route Mall. Radebe said that some carports in the area had also been damaged.

No further injuries were reported across Johannesburg yet, she said.

