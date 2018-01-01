Seychelles: Move Seychelles Forward, President Tells Island Nation in New Year's Address

President Danny Faure in his New Year's message asked Seychellois to work hard towards a shared vision of a Seychelles where every citizen lives in dignity.

The president wished every Seychellois a Happy New Year, saying, "I wish each and every one of you, everywhere you are, a happy and healthy New Year 2018, filled with prosperity and good cheer."

In his broadcast on national television on Sunday, Faure said that 2017 has been a year of learning to adapt to a new environment and building trust to work together as a Nation.

"We faced many challenges, but together, we found the courage within ourselves and we persevered. We learned to agree and disagree peacefully, and we cultivated more tolerance."

The head of the island nation in the western Indian Ocean said there is, however, a lot more to be done.

2018 will mark 25 years of the third Republic of Seychelles.

"We celebrate 25 years of our Constitution, the Supreme Law of the land that gives every man and woman their full rights as a citizen of Seychelles," said Faure. He added that "the Constitution has no power on its own. We the people give it power with our participation and the choices we make."

The Seychelles' president said that citizens have the responsibility to make good choices from looking after their children, taking care of their elderly, and protecting their natural environment, to taking care of themselves and their health.

"For 25 years, we have journeyed through the evolution of our democracy, and as one people, Seychelles needs us all to move our motherland forward. Each of us, we have our own contribution to make," said the President.

Faure called on citizens to work hard toward a Seychelles "where all our actions are filled with love, respect, and compassion; where we share what we have, and lift up those in need; where, through dedication and sacrifice, we create a more caring and humane society."

He said that "as Head of State, I will continue to work even harder to unite our people to achieve this vision."