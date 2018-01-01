Sudan: Unofficial Translation of the Statement By President Bashir On the National Day Anniversary

Following is the statement delivered by the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on the eve of the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.

Quote:

In the name of Allah the Merciful, Graceful, the Dispenser of Grace

Praise be to Allah the Master of the Two Worlds, and Peace and Blessing be upon the most honorable of His Creatures and the leader of His messengers and upon his family and his companions, and peace and blessing upon his prophets and messengers.

Allah has said in his Holy book, the Koran

"Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security "verse 55, Surat Al Nur.

Our proud people, creators of history

Our dear guests

August presence

I greet you with the eternal greeting of Islam, Peace and Blessing of Allah be Upon You, and congratulate you on the anniversary of the independence of our glorious homeland. This independence is a source of pride in the history of our people and their long struggle and jihad until gaining freedom and independence and preserving their dignity. To reach it, our gallant forefather offered their blood and their souls so that we would enjoy today's freedom, freedom in our will and in the independence of our decision.

Thanks to them we are holding dear our affiliation to this august edifice of homeland and a dear homeland it is.

We are proud of the Sudan which stands tall among nations.

Greetings to our forefathers, the initiators of the independence and the vanguards of National Building, and blessed are the souls of our martyrs, those heroes who resisted so that an independent Sudan is established.

Greeting to the martyrs of our Armed Forces who sacrificed their blood and selves for the sake of the soil of our homeland and to hold it high.

We promise them that we will remain firmly defending the independence of our homeland, preserving the dignity of our nation, its unity, the sovereignty over its territories and its stability as a state guarded by a sustainable peace, strong national harmony and accord.

Our proud people

August presence

The anniversary of the Sudan of dignity and pride, Sudan the land of which we share, the land that gave us our Sudanese identity, of which we are proud, and which we will preserve and protect. We have reached accord as political and societal forces in the National Accord Document, political and social, specifying what we wanted: a stable, secure and developed homeland.

We have pledged to preserve and to defend its oil and to secure an adequate living for its people.

This annual celebration of ours on the occasion of gaining independence, is meant to be a pause in which we learn from the lessons of past, these are renewable lessons, according to the development of our political reality and its repercussions.

The legacy of history looms on the horizon of these celebrations marking our independence and it clearly points to the accord of the National Forces on the Grand National Questions.

This accord is our means to achieve the objectives and reach the goals. It is the independence that revealed the strong will of our people, following the consent of their political leaders and their societal figures who brought together their forces and ranks. This togetherness showed that consent is a unique feature of our people's active forces. The better we make use of it and invest on it, the more we reach our goals and objectives.

Our homeland has always been yearning for achieving sustainable peace and cementing national accord. In this endeavor it draws from the obedience of Allah the Almighty, from the determination and will of our great people it draws its dignity and pride, until it reached the peace it looked for. It wasn't an easy task, it wasn't a grant from outsiders, and its price was expensive and its dowry dear: dear souls were sacrificed and dear bloods of martyrs were shed in the way to reach it.

Those martyrs gave away their lives so that our homeland and our people would enjoy security and stability, dignity and steadfastness.