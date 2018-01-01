President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf appears to have jumped in her last khaki trousers standing tall among men as she gives her final directives ahead of the Transitional Management Team.

Days after the president issued Executive Order 91, outlining the composition of the transitional, Mrs. Sirleaf on Thursday 28, December issued a Standing Executive Order suspending payments, and incentives to all Board of Directors, Managing Directors and their deputies.

The president also stated in her order that any payment besides salary which is above US$10,000 must be approved by her office. "Given the current financial and economic situation of the Country, all payments of bonuses, severance allowance, and incentives to members of the Board of Directors, Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Directors, and all other Officials of similar standing, in the employ of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Commissions, and other Autonomous Agencies of the Government of Liberia (GOL), are hereby suspended with immediate effect," the President was quoted to have said.

"Additionally, all expenditures, save for salaries and allowances, for the daily operations of all Government Ministries and the above mentioned institutions, in the amount Ten Thousand United States (US$10,000) Dollars and above must be approved by the Office of the President", a release from the Executive Mansion stated.

The Standing Executive Oder requests "all Ministers, Heads of SOEs, Commissions, and Autonomous Agencies of GOL are hereby advised to take due cognizance and give effect to this directive".

"Dated on the 20th day of December 2017 in the City of Monrovia, Republic of Liberia" - the Standing Executive Order signed by President Sirleaf concluded.