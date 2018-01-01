Zimbabwe: CIO Boss Killed in Horrific Road Crash

CENTRAL Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director Nickson Chirinda (57) was killed Saturday night after his Toyota Land Cruiser collided with heavy truck near Chinhoyi University.

The spy chief reportedly rammed into the haulage truck and got trapped underneath its trailer.

Police Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the truck suddenly turned in front of on-coming traffic leading to the collision.

The CIO boss died on the spot. He had just left Orange Grove Motel for home when the accident occurred.

"The accident occurred near Total Service Station when the haulage truck, which was heading towards Chinhoyi suddenly turned in front of oncoming traffic, leading to a collision that killed a senior official from the President's Office. The senior official died on the spot," said the ZRP spokesman.

"It is really disturbing that some drivers are exhibiting reckless conduct, which is causing fatal road accidents. As ZRP, our messages have been very clear that drivers should observe road rules and regulations.

"Some of these drivers are taking our messages for granted."

Chirinda was once charged with culpable homicide after he fatally knocked down a cyclist in Masvingo in 2002 died on the spot.