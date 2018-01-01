1 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: CIO Boss Killed in Horrific Road Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

CENTRAL Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director Nickson Chirinda (57) was killed Saturday night after his Toyota Land Cruiser collided with heavy truck near Chinhoyi University.

The spy chief reportedly rammed into the haulage truck and got trapped underneath its trailer.

Police Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the truck suddenly turned in front of on-coming traffic leading to the collision.

The CIO boss died on the spot. He had just left Orange Grove Motel for home when the accident occurred.

"The accident occurred near Total Service Station when the haulage truck, which was heading towards Chinhoyi suddenly turned in front of oncoming traffic, leading to a collision that killed a senior official from the President's Office. The senior official died on the spot," said the ZRP spokesman.

"It is really disturbing that some drivers are exhibiting reckless conduct, which is causing fatal road accidents. As ZRP, our messages have been very clear that drivers should observe road rules and regulations.

"Some of these drivers are taking our messages for granted."

Chirinda was once charged with culpable homicide after he fatally knocked down a cyclist in Masvingo in 2002 died on the spot.

Zimbabwe

ED Declares 2018 Year of the People

President Mnangagwa yesterday declared 2018 as the year for all Zimbabweans, saying his administration will work… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.