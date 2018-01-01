1 January 2018

Nigeria: We Have Beaten Boko Haram, Buhari Insists

By Nicholas Ibekwe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his administration's stance that the Boko Haram terror group has been defeated.

The president spoke in his New Year broadcast to Nigerians on Monday.

"We have since beaten Boko Haram," he said.

He, however, said he was aware there were still "isolated" attacks by the terror group.

"Isolated attacks still occur, but even the best-policed countries cannot prevent determined criminals from committing terrible acts of terror as we have seen during the past years in Europe, Asia, Middle East, elsewhere in Africa and in America," he said.

The president's repeated stance on defeating the terror group has drawn criticisms from critics who argue that Boko Haram is still able to carry out attacks at will on civilian and security targets.

