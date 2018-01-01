Zimbabwe: Rally Behind New Govt, Chiwenga Urges Nation

Newly-appointed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has urged the nation to rally behind the new Government and pull different capabilities towards national development.

The Vice President made these remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Zanu-PF national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje at a graduation party for Retired Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner Oliver Chibage and his family in Domboshava over the weekend.

"I call upon all of you to rally behind our new Government and to pull our capabilities towards national development so we can re-establish ourselves as a prosperous nation once again. The President, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has enunciated a national vision for us and if we rally behind this vision, we will surely succeed," he said.

VP Chiwenga said unity, tolerance and patriotism would make the nation prosper.

"In this new political dispensation our clarion call is that of unity, tolerance and patriotism. Let us be a united people, who work for a common purpose: that of social coherence," he said.

He said Government is set to create a conducive environment for all people to find space for developmental activities, giving an example of how Command Agriculture has been expanded to include other sub-sectors and all genders.

The party was meant to celebrate Retired Commissioner Chibage's attainment of Doctor of Business Administration degree with Atlantic International University, while his wife Mrs Elinah Chibage attained a Master of Science degree in Developmental Studies.

Their daughters Farisai, Linda and Gamuchirai attained a Master of Science in Biotechnology with Business Management, Master of Business Administration and an Honours degree in Clinical Social Work, respectively. Their son Wilfred attained a Bachelor of Science in Management and Entrepreneurial Development Studies. Retired Commissioner Chibage said it was a journey worth celebrating.

"We should work hard in developing our land and natural heritage, and we want people to emulate the good work. That is why we have invited people to come and celebrate with us," he said.