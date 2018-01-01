Bulawayo — President Mnangagwa yesterday declared 2018 as the year for all Zimbabweans, saying his administration will work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and socio economic environment that will ensure the nation's prosperity.

In his New Year Message that was also aired on ZBCTV, President Mnangagwa said his administration will thrive on governing, guided by honesty, transparency, accountability and discipline.

"Fellow Zimbabweans whether at home or abroad, I would like to wish you and your families a very prosperous 2018. I also wish you good health, joy, peace and happiness," he said in his maiden in-studio recording at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo.

"The New Year will undoubtedly have immense opportunities and its full share of challenges. But if we remain united as one people, nothing is insurmountable. Let us resolve to collectively work hard for the betterment of our country. The President implored Zimbabweans to thrive more than ever before, to be united in all endeavours, citing Psalms 133 Verse 1 which reads; "For it is indeed good and pleasant when God's people live together in unity and harmony."

"Government will continue to work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and socio economic environment which will enable us to be a prosperous nation and to realise our full potential. 2018 should be the year of all Zimbabweans, 2018 should be the year of progress. 2018 should also be the year of credible, free and fair elections." President Mnangagwa committed that he will continue to be a listening and responsive leader.

"I urge you fellow Zimbabweans to engage with Government, its institutions and agencies for more transparent, just, accountable and responsible governance. Indeed, no one person or institution has a monopoly of ideas," he said. "Let us equally commit to honesty, transparency, accountability and discipline to ensure accelerated national development and progress. Collectively, we can build a new, democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe."

Since his inauguration on November 24, President Mnangagwa has hit the ground running introducing a cocktail of interventions towards the stimulation of the economy with the aim of returning the country to its lost glory. He has also said in a number of platforms that the country should not focus on politicking but shift focus towards the economy and productivity.