Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Southern Kaduna Chief, Wife On New Year's Day

Kaduna — The Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife were reportedly killed in Arak, a village in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

The attackers were said to have stormed his house in the early hours of the New Year.

Makama, who was one of the second class traditional rulers in the Southern Senatorial district of Kaduna had travelled from his palace in Gwantu, to his village, Arak, to celebrate the New Year with his second wife when the incident happened.

A source in Arak said the gunmen who covered their faces with masks entered the house and began shooting, killing him and his wife while wounding his other son who was close by.

The wife was said to be pregnant.

The gun men after killing the chief and his wife also set the house and his car which was parked in the premises ablaze before taking to their heels.

Chairman of Sanga Development, Prince Bala Audu, who spoke on the incident on phone said it happened few minutes after midnight.

"He was seated with his second wife who is pregnant; then suddenly gunmen which I was told covered their faces with masks invaded the house and opened fire at them, alongside his son who is about 45 years.

"The chief and his wife died on the spot, the son did not die but he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

"The gunmen set the house ablaze and burnt a vehicle which was recently given to the chief as a gift.

"Immediately they committed the dastardly act, they fled into the bush and escaped," he said.

Kaduna state police spokesman Aliyu Mukhtar confirmed the incident.

"We got a distress call about 4am that armed men stormed his house and shot him with his wife. Before our arrival to the house, the hoodlums set place ablaze and fled. We were not able to arrest them but we are intensifying efforts to ensure that," he said.

