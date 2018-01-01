Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity: Buhari Vows to Deal With Marketers, Other Culpable Persons

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with persons who he said are responsible for the current fuel scarcity.

Officials of the current administration have repeatedly blamed petrol marketers for the fuel scarcity that has ravaged the country for about a month.

Speaking in his New Year message to Nigerians, Mr. Buhari said he was "saddened" by the fuel scarcity.

"Some of our compatriots chose this period to inflict severe hardship on us all."

"I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail on all Nigerians" to ensure such scarcity does not occur again, the president said.