Zimbabwe: A Democratic Zimbabwe Possible, Says Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again committed sparing no effort in his bid to build a "democratic Zimbabwe" beginning this year.

In his New Year's message delivered at a church service in Bulawayo amid reports of Gukurahundi protests, Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to engage his government and work with him to produce credible, free and fair elections expected later this year.

"The New Year will have immense opportunities and its fair share of challenges but if we remain United as one people nothing is insurmountable," said Mnangagwa declaring 2018 "The year of the People".

Amid growing cynicism, especially from opposition, ranks on whether Mnangagwa will be any different from former President Robert Mugabe, the new Zanu PF leader sought to reassure his critics.

"Government will work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and socio-economic environment which will enable us to be a prosperous nation and realise our full potential," said Mnangagwa.

Having taken over from Mugabe who was widely regarded as an autocrat, Mnangagwa also committed to listen more.

"I commit to continue to be a listening and responsive President. I urge you fellow Zimbabweans to engage with government institutions and agencies for a more transparent, just accountable, responsive governance.

"Indeed no one person has a monopoly over ideas."

Mnangagwa has sought to anchor his two months old administration borne on the back of a military intervention that forced Mugabe to resign last November on the fight against corruption.

In his speech Mnangagwa once again called for zero tolerance to graft.

"Let us equally commit to honesty, transparency, accountability and discipline to ensure accelerated nation development and progress.

"Collectively we can build a new democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe."