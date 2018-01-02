2 January 2018

Liberia: Morocco, Liberia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Rabat — Morocco and Liberia expressed on Monday their strong willingness to strengthen bilateral ties.

The willingness was made during a phone call between Morocco's king Mohammed VI and Liberia's President-elect George Weah, according a statement from the Moroccan king's office.

On this occasion, the king reiterated his warmest congratulations to Weah following his election as Liberia's president, the source said.

During the phone call, Weah underlined his strong determination to strengthen the multidimensional relations between Liberia and Morocco, it pointed out.

On Sunday, Morocco's king sent a congratulatory message to Weah on his election victory, while vowing to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The king also hailed the bilateral ties and "African brotherly bonds" between the two countries, adding that he is keen to work with the president to strengthen the relations in all sectors.

Weah was elected as Liberia's 25th president on Friday and will take office in January, 2018. He vowed to improve the welfare of Liberians, and combat corruption.

