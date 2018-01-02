A former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Raymond King, is dead.

He died on Monday after suffering a partial stroke which lasted for some days.

Before his death, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Ogun State Chapter, was trying to raise funds for his treatment.

The deceased was a goalkeeper trainer for Gateway FC of Ogun State, but his appointment was terminated alongside other technical crew members of the club, following poor performances. He has since remained jobless over eight years after the sack.

King was a goalkeeper for the Flying Eagles between 1979 and 1980.

"Ogun SWAN is particularly sad, as the former Nigeria goalkeeper, gave up the ghost, about an hour after the association issued a press release, on his state of health and the need for urgent help for him to get out of hospital bed," SWAN Secretary, Sanusi Lateef, said.

"The association sympathises with his family and prays to God to be with his family and give them fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. King has been on hospital bed, with partial stroke, since last week," he stated.

"He was initially admitted at the Ogun State General Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta, before he was taken to the General hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State, from where Lagos State Government stepped in and transferred him to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH)," he added.

He said efforts were on to transfer him to the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital before he died.

The deceased made his mark with Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, particular being in goal for the club during the then CAF African Cup Championship, in 1984, where Shooting Stars were runners-up to Zamalek of Egypt.

He moved from the Ibadan club to Abiola Babes FC and won 1987 FA Cup with Abiola babes. He has since lived in Abeokuta.

Reacting to the development, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ogun State Chapter, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, lamented the loss. He said he got to know about King's ailment and admission after his demise.